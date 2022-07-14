Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Jul 2022

Fresh warning issued over WhatsApp impersonation scam

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have issued a warning to members of the public of a Whatsapp scam currently circulating.

The message may appear to come from an unknown number or from the ‘correct’ number, if a phone number has been spoofed or a Whatsapp account hacked.

Scammers claim to be the recipient’s son or daughter and claim that their phone has broken and that they are using someone else’s.

They will then go onto ask for money and provide bank details.

The fraudster exploits the apparent relationship with the victim, as well as applies significant pressure, to make the victim act quickly and not question the request.

The messages are a scam – do not send any money to unknown bank accounts if you receive such a message.

Similar Whatsapp scams have been doing the rounds for sometime and can also see scammers claim to be locked out of a bank account and in urgent need of help.

Again the fraudsters will claim to be the recipient’s son or daughter.

  • Be wary of any text or email received out of the blue, even if it appears to come from a genuine source or a family member.
  • Always verify ANY request made for money to be sure it is genuine.
  • Don’t give out personal details over the phone, online or by text.
  • Never click on links or attachments in emails or texts unless you are certain that they are from someone that you can trust.
  • Scam text messages should be forwarded to 7726 (spells SPAM on phone keypad)
  • Scam emails should be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Murder investigation launched after man dies on railway line in Prestatyn

Denbighshire

Shotton man hospitalised after hairdryer left on bed causes fire

News

Welsh Water urges public to “join the effort” to keep water flowing during extreme heat

News

Motorists warning of abnormal load travelling from M56 to Caerwys

News

Flintshire Council to review single person council tax discount to ‘make sure reductions are correct’

News

Free Summer events for all the family in North East Wales from Wild Ground

News

Man dies after being hit by train near Prestatyn on Wednesday

News

Updated: Missing 72-year-old found “safe and well”

News

Frustration as Flintshire receives lowest share of EU replacement fund in North Wales

News





Read 399,244 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn