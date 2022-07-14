Fresh warning issued over WhatsApp impersonation scam
North Wales Police have issued a warning to members of the public of a Whatsapp scam currently circulating.
The message may appear to come from an unknown number or from the ‘correct’ number, if a phone number has been spoofed or a Whatsapp account hacked.
Scammers claim to be the recipient’s son or daughter and claim that their phone has broken and that they are using someone else’s.
They will then go onto ask for money and provide bank details.
The fraudster exploits the apparent relationship with the victim, as well as applies significant pressure, to make the victim act quickly and not question the request.
The messages are a scam – do not send any money to unknown bank accounts if you receive such a message.
Similar Whatsapp scams have been doing the rounds for sometime and can also see scammers claim to be locked out of a bank account and in urgent need of help.
Again the fraudsters will claim to be the recipient’s son or daughter.
- Be wary of any text or email received out of the blue, even if it appears to come from a genuine source or a family member.
- Always verify ANY request made for money to be sure it is genuine.
- Don’t give out personal details over the phone, online or by text.
- Never click on links or attachments in emails or texts unless you are certain that they are from someone that you can trust.
- Scam text messages should be forwarded to 7726 (spells SPAM on phone keypad)
- Scam emails should be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk