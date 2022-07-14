Fresh warning issued over WhatsApp impersonation scam

North Wales Police have issued a warning to members of the public of a Whatsapp scam currently circulating.

The message may appear to come from an unknown number or from the ‘correct’ number, if a phone number has been spoofed or a Whatsapp account hacked.

Scammers claim to be the recipient’s son or daughter and claim that their phone has broken and that they are using someone else’s.

They will then go onto ask for money and provide bank details.

The fraudster exploits the apparent relationship with the victim, as well as applies significant pressure, to make the victim act quickly and not question the request.

The messages are a scam – do not send any money to unknown bank accounts if you receive such a message.

Similar Whatsapp scams have been doing the rounds for sometime and can also see scammers claim to be locked out of a bank account and in urgent need of help.

Again the fraudsters will claim to be the recipient’s son or daughter.