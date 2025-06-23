Flintshire’s Nice-Pak welcomes Wales’ plastic wipe ban

Nice-Pak International (NPI), which operates manufacturing sites in Flint and Wigan, has welcomed the Welsh Government’s decision to ban the sale and supply of plastic-containing wet wipes from 18 December 2026.

Michael Docker, managing director at Nice-Pak International, said the company had moved ahead of legislation by producing 96 per cent plastic-free wipes for the UK market in 2024.

He added: “We took action well before legislation demanded it. We fully support a complete ban on plastic-containing wipes and stand ready to help others make the transition.”

NPI, Europe’s largest producer of plastic-free wipes, supplies private-label products to leading retailers and has been a proactive partner in the Welsh Government’s consultation process.

The firm’s sustainable technologies and global pledge, launched in 2020, aim to champion plastic-free products and recyclable packaging.

“The collaboration of our suppliers and retail partners has helped drive large-scale, industry-wide change,” Mr Docker said. “While this ban is excellent news, it’s important to clarify that plastic-free does not mean flushable. Most wipes should be disposed of in the bin. Always check the packaging for correct disposal instructions.”

The new regulations will prohibit consumer wipes containing plastic, including baby, household, cosmetic and personal care wipes, while medical-grade and industrial wipes remain exempt. Similar bans are expected to follow in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

NPI’s swift adaptation reflects a wider shift in the UK wipes market, valued at £508 million and dominated by baby wipes, which account for 48 per cent of volume. Retailers including Tesco, Boots, Aldi and Asda began offering plastic-free alternatives from 2020 onwards.

The 18-month transition period to December 2026 will allow manufacturers to adjust production lines and sourcing. In endorsing the ban, the Senedd emphasised the environmental harm caused by plastic pollution and the need for decisive action.

