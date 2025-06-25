Flintshire Trading Standards seeks 14–16 year-olds for test purchases

Flintshire Trading Standards is inviting 14 to 16 year olds to volunteer in controlled test-purchase operations at shops and outlets across the county that sell age-restricted goods.

Volunteers will attempt to buy products such as alcohol, cigarettes, fireworks and lottery tickets, helping officers check that retailers comply with legal age limits.

Under the Young Persons (Provision of Services) (No. 2) Regulations 1992 and subsequent amendments, products ranging from knives and solvents to adult magazines and petrol are restricted to those above specified ages on health and safety grounds.

Test purchases by underage volunteers offer a vital means of enforcing these laws, deterring retailers from selling harmful goods to children and protecting young people from physical and psychological harm.

The Trading Standards Service runs a programme of trader education and regular inspections alongside these test purchases.

Volunteers enter the premises under controlled conditions, note whether proof of age is requested, and report their findings back to officers.

Any retailer found to be in breach may face warning letters, fines or prosecution.

Flintshire Trading Standards say that volunteering offers young people valuable insight into community protection and law enforcement and also makes a strong addition to a CV.

Successful volunteers may on occasion assist North Wales Police in similar operations.

Those interested should email [email protected].

