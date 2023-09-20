Flintshire: Three miles of queuing traffic on A55 following a collision
Drivers on the A55 in Flintshire are currently facing significant delays following an accident on the eastbound carriageway.
The incident occurred between J33A (Northop Hall West) and J34 (Ewloe), causing partial blockage and resulting in queuing traffic.
Those planning to use this route are advised to factor in at least an additional 20 -30 minutes to their journey time, with the congestion stretching back to before J33 (Northop).
Given the extent of the delay and the lengthening queues, those who can might wish to consider alternative routes or avoid the area entirely until the congestion clears.
📢Update 07:58📢
Collision is prior to J33A #NorthopHall | Lane 2 closed. https://t.co/WItNIliHw1
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) September 20, 2023
