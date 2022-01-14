Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 14th Jan 2022

Updated: Fri 14th Jan

Flintshire road partially blocked following a single vehicle collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A5026 in Lloc is reported to be partially blocked due to an ‘accident.’

The incident happened just before 6.45 am and involved a single vehicle.

Sensors show that there is no connection in the area.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked due to debris on road and accident, one vehicle involved on A5026 in Lloc. Traffic is coping well. Accident happened just before 06:45.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Drakeford: “Wales is past the Omicron peak” some restrictions on outdoor events to be lifted from Saturday

News

First Minister to detail two week ‘move to alert level zero’ – restrictions on outdoor activities set to be removed first

News

Green light for £31m revamp of Argoed High School site

News

County Lines: Jail for three men who dealt over £90,000 of crack and heroin on streets of Flintshire

News

Latest round of financial support for Flintshire businesses impacted by Covid restrictions now live

News

Plans to create a coastal park in Flintshire could be revisited in a bid to attract tourists

News

France is lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning

News

Commissioner calls for financial support to protect older people in Wales from rapidly rising living costs,

News

Wrexham set to host Armed Forces Day in June

News





Read 341,928 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn