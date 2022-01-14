Flintshire road partially blocked following a single vehicle collision

The A5026 in Lloc is reported to be partially blocked due to an ‘accident.’

The incident happened just before 6.45 am and involved a single vehicle.

Sensors show that there is no connection in the area.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked due to debris on road and accident, one vehicle involved on A5026 in Lloc. Traffic is coping well. Accident happened just before 06:45.”