Flintshire road partially blocked following a single vehicle collision
The A5026 in Lloc is reported to be partially blocked due to an ‘accident.’
The incident happened just before 6.45 am and involved a single vehicle.
Sensors show that there is no connection in the area.
A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked due to debris on road and accident, one vehicle involved on A5026 in Lloc. Traffic is coping well. Accident happened just before 06:45.”
