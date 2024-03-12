Flintshire: Police concerns for missing 16-year-old

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a teenager who has been missing since Friday, March 8th.

16-year-old Finley was last seen at home and police think he may still be in the Flintshire area.

In a post on social media, North Flintshire police said:

“Have you seen Finley?”

“We have concerns for the 16-year-old who is missing from home.”

“It is believed Finley, who was last seen on Friday, March 8th, could be in the Flintshire area.”

“Anyone who has seen Finley, or anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 47292.”

