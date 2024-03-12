Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 12th Mar 2024

Flintshire: Police concerns for missing 16-year-old

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a teenager who has been missing since Friday, March 8th.

16-year-old Finley was last seen at home and police think he may still be in the Flintshire area.

In a post on social media, North Flintshire police said:

“Have you seen Finley?”

“We have concerns for the 16-year-old who is missing from home.”

“It is believed Finley, who was last seen on Friday, March 8th, could be in the Flintshire area.”

“Anyone who has seen Finley, or anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 47292.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • One in five preventable death reports issued by coroners across Wales and England tied to North Wales Health Board
  • Flintshire pensioner jailed for abusing disabled wife
  • Countess of Chester Hospital invests £240,000 in cutting-edge patient safety tech

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    One in five preventable death reports issued by coroners across Wales and England tied to North Wales Health Board

    News

    Flintshire pensioner jailed for abusing disabled wife

    News

    Countess of Chester Hospital invests £240,000 in cutting-edge patient safety tech

    News

    Watchdog to probe veterinary sector amid rising concerns

    News

    Flintshire students’ healthy breakfast product ‘highly commended’ In tasty schools challenge

    News

    Proposals published to improve gender balance in the Senedd

    News

    McDonald’s makes ‘most significant’ menu change in decades

    News

    Flintshire Planning: Nine new houses proposed for site of closed village pub

    News

    Welsh Government orders independent review on culture within North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn