Posted: Mon 14th Nov 2022

Updated: Mon 14th Nov

Flintshire police appeal for help locating two men who have not been seen for 10 days

Police have launched an appeal for help locating two men who have not been seen for ten days.

Kevin and Peter are understood to be together and have been missing since Friday, November 4th

North Flintshire Police posted the following appeal on social media: “Kevin, 51, who was last seen at his home in Talacre, Flintshire, is described to be of a stocky build and around 5ft8in tall.”

“He has short grey hair, a Northern Irish accent and was last seen to be wearing a red hoody with dark-coloured cargo pants.”

“Peter, 47, from the Holyhead area, is described to be of a medium build and around 5ft10in tall with short brown hair and a dark beard.”

“Anyone who has seen the men, or anyone who might have information that could assist with our enquiries is urged to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 44027.”

