Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 25th Sep 2022

Flintshire homes without water following burst water main

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Some residents in part of Flintshire are without water today due to a burst pipe.

Houses in and around Penymynydd have been left without supplies following a burst water main on Rackery Lane in Llay.

In an update on its website, Hafren Dyfrdwy states: “Were really sorry to our Customers living in Penymynydd who may be experiencing supply interruptions this morning.”

“This due to a burst pipe on Rackety Lane. A team is already en route to the burst location and will begin working on the repair as soon as they arrive.”

“As soon as our team are onsite, we’ll post more updates on here to keep you fully informed.”

[Thanks to Roy Wakelam for the photo]

Read Next

  • Tickets ‘selling fast’ for Deeside Round Table fireworks display
  • Welsh government ‘power grab’ fears over new UK government legislation
  • Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police
  • Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Tickets ‘selling fast’ for Deeside Round Table fireworks display

    News

    Welsh government ‘power grab’ fears over new UK government legislation

    News

    Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police

    News

    Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    News

    Pioneering DNA research project from North Wales Police to aid livestock attack investigations

    News

    Nationalising UK energy industry could save households as much as £4,400, says TUC

    News

    History comes to life this weekend at Park in the Past

    News

    North Wales Chief Constable appointment was ‘open, transparent, and rigorous’ says Police and Crime Commissioner

    News

    Here’s why so many medications are out of stock — and what to do if it affects you

    News




    Read 409,715 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn