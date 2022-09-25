Flintshire homes without water following burst water main

Some residents in part of Flintshire are without water today due to a burst pipe.

Houses in and around Penymynydd have been left without supplies following a burst water main on Rackery Lane in Llay.

In an update on its website, Hafren Dyfrdwy states: “Were really sorry to our Customers living in Penymynydd who may be experiencing supply interruptions this morning.”

“This due to a burst pipe on Rackety Lane. A team is already en route to the burst location and will begin working on the repair as soon as they arrive.”

“As soon as our team are onsite, we’ll post more updates on here to keep you fully informed.”

