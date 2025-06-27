Flintshire council updates on new licensing for tattooing and piercing

Flintshire County Council is making steady progress on introducing a new mandatory licensing scheme for special procedures such as tattooing, cosmetic piercing, acupuncture, dry needling and electrolysis.

However, officers face several delays and challenges as the August 29, 2025 deadline approaches.

A key factor slowing progress was the late publication of statutory guidance for practitioners in April 2025, which cut into the nine-month transition period intended for inspections and licence assessments.

Despite this, around half of the expected 100 to 150 applications have now been inspected.

Further difficulties stem from delays in Welsh Government’s national communications, which has led to a drop-off in licence applications across Wales, including Flintshire.

In response, council officers have been contacting practitioners directly to encourage them to apply and comply with the new regulations.

An All Wales Consistency Group, with representatives from local authorities including Flintshire, meets every two weeks to resolve issues around the scheme.

One ongoing matter is clarifying how tattoo equipment can be safely cleaned, which has temporarily paused some inspections pending a final decision.

Uncertainty also remains over whether clinics regulated by Health Inspectorate Wales must apply for licences under the new rules, as official guidance on exemptions is still awaited.

National chains with management bases in England have been slower to meet licensing requirements, which affects outlets in Flintshire. Officers are working with these local sites to help them achieve compliance.

The licensing scheme was introduced on 29 November 2024 under the Public Health (Wales) Act 2017. It requires practitioners to be licensed and premises approved to carry out specified special procedures, aiming to reduce health risks such as infections and blood-borne viruses.

Practitioners must demonstrate competence by holding a regulated infection prevention and control qualification and pass inspections by Environmental Health Officers. Licences last three years, with temporary seven-day licences available for events.

Training for Licensing Committee members is planned for 15 July 2025 to cover procedure risks, licensing rules, fitness to perform assessments, and hearing arrangements.

Sian Jones, Community and Business Protection Manager, said officers are making “excellent progress” despite challenges and are focused on protecting public health in Flintshire.

The report will be discussed at the Licensing Committee meeting on 3rd July 2025

