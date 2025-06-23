Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 23rd Jun 2025

Flintshire Council secures over £500,000 funding for town centre regeneration

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire County Council’s Regeneration team has secured more than £500,000 in Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding for the financial year 2025–26.

The award follows the completion of Place Making Plans for the town centres of Buckley, Holywell and Shotton and will support ongoing work in Connah’s Quay, Flint, Mold and Queensferry.

This new investment builds on the £1.147 million of Welsh Government funding already secured by the council for 2023–25.

As part of the 2025–26 funding, the property development grant scheme has reopened to businesses and property owners in Holywell, Buckley and Shotton. The scheme offers targeted support for town centre property projects, helping to bring buildings back into use and create more vibrant centres.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Cabinet Member for Economy, Environment and Climate at Flintshire County Council, said: “This significant investment from Welsh Government is a testament to the hard work and vision we have for Flintshire’s town centres. Building on the £1.147 million we’ve already secured, this new funding means even more support for local businesses and property owners. By supporting property development in Buckley, Holywell and Shotton, and continuing our plans for Connah’s Quay, Flint, Mold and Queensferry, we’re creating town centres that are welcoming, vibrant and sustainable for the future. I encourage business and property owners to get in touch and explore the opportunities available.”

Town centre business and building owners can contact [email protected] for more information about property development grants.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • New draft ‘Belonging Strategy’ aims to improve attendance and engagement at Flintshire schools
  • Scooby the lurcher still waiting after 14 months
  • Senedd committee slams Welsh government’s ‘waffling’ response


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    New draft ‘Belonging Strategy’ aims to improve attendance and engagement at Flintshire schools

    News

    Scooby the lurcher still waiting after 14 months

    News

    Senedd committee slams Welsh government’s ‘waffling’ response

    News

    Wales to benefit from new UK industrial investment plan

    News

    Rare Maccoa ducklings hatch at Chester Zoo

    News

    Essity mill in Oakenholt marks over 2,000 accident-free days

    News

    Wales’ physics classrooms at breaking point as bursaries languish £14k behind England

    News

    Senedd debates petition to reopen west-coast railway

    News

    Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn calls for North Wales to front green revolution

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn