Flintshire Council secures over £500,000 funding for town centre regeneration

Flintshire County Council’s Regeneration team has secured more than £500,000 in Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding for the financial year 2025–26.

The award follows the completion of Place Making Plans for the town centres of Buckley, Holywell and Shotton and will support ongoing work in Connah’s Quay, Flint, Mold and Queensferry.

This new investment builds on the £1.147 million of Welsh Government funding already secured by the council for 2023–25.

As part of the 2025–26 funding, the property development grant scheme has reopened to businesses and property owners in Holywell, Buckley and Shotton. The scheme offers targeted support for town centre property projects, helping to bring buildings back into use and create more vibrant centres.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Cabinet Member for Economy, Environment and Climate at Flintshire County Council, said: “This significant investment from Welsh Government is a testament to the hard work and vision we have for Flintshire’s town centres. Building on the £1.147 million we’ve already secured, this new funding means even more support for local businesses and property owners. By supporting property development in Buckley, Holywell and Shotton, and continuing our plans for Connah’s Quay, Flint, Mold and Queensferry, we’re creating town centres that are welcoming, vibrant and sustainable for the future. I encourage business and property owners to get in touch and explore the opportunities available.”

Town centre business and building owners can contact [email protected] for more information about property development grants.

Latest News