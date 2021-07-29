Flintshire Council prepares to choose new chief exec in behind closed doors meeting

Flintshire Council looks set to choose a new chief executive at a meeting being held behind closed doors next week.

It follows the announcement at the start of this year that the local authority’s most senior officer Colin Everett would be leaving his post after 40 years of public service.

Mr Everett joined the authority back in 2007 having previously worked for five other councils and two national organisations.

During his 14-year tenure, he led the largest-ever regional procurement project for the Parc Adfer waste facility on Deeside Industrial Park, and co-led the North Wales Growth Deal aimed at boosting the area’s economy

He is also the lead returning officer for elections and electoral reform in Wales.

Mr Everett’s replacement is due to be decided during a special full council meeting being held on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

However, it appears that the identity of the new chief executive will be kept secret for the time being.

Officers have recommended that the appointment is carried out in part two of the meeting, which is closed to members of the press and public.

The agenda states: “The report contains details that would reveal the identity of the preferred candidate for chief executive and the public interest in withholding the information outweighs the interest in disclosing it until the recruitment process has been concluded.”

Recruitment to the post started in June with applications closing earlier this month.

According to the council’s website, the successful candidate could earn up to £143,000 a year.

Announcing his retirement in January, Mr Everett said he had originally planned to step down last year, but delayed his decision because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “When I started in local government as a school-leaver I had an ambition to achieve 40 year of public service, and to make an impact.

“It was always my intention to finish full-time work in mid-2021 when I had reached this personal milestone.

“However, due to the pandemic I decided to delay my personal plans by a few months so that I could continue to support Flintshire and the region through these difficult times.

“With vaccines now coming on stream we have renewed hope that 2021 will see the end of the pandemic.”

He added “I am very proud of this council which I have been privileged to lead and serve.

“It has been an honour to work with so many gifted and dedicated colleagues and partners both locally and regionally.”

It has yet to be disclosed when the new chief executive will take up their role.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).