Flintshire Council braces itself for annual fuel cost increase of up to £500,000

A local authority is bracing itself for an annual rise in fuel costs of up to £500,000.

Prices in the UK have increased sharply in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The cost of a litre of unleaded reached an average of 163.71p yesterday (Monday, March 14), while diesel hit 173.68p, according to the RAC.

With prices predicted to continue to soar, Flintshire County Council has been calculating how much extra money it will require to fuel its fleet of approximately 400 vehicles during the next financial year.

Katie Wilby, the authority’s chief officer for streetscene and transportation, told a meeting held today the estimated additional cost had doubled in recent weeks.

Addressing members of Flintshire’s ruling Labour cabinet, she said: “The fuel prices have increased significantly. We’re still working through the figures, but we had been doing a bit of analysis about three or four weeks ago.

“We looked at the best-case scenario which was a pressure of about £250,000 for next year, but that’s worsened as fuel prices have increased since we did that exercise.

“We could be looking potentially at half a million pounds unless those fuel prices stabilise and compound, so it isn’t looking very positive at the moment unfortunately.

“It’s whatever the bulk price is, so we don’t pay the same as on the forecourts, but they have increased significantly as well.”

Questions were also raised during the meeting over how rising energy prices could impact on the cost of powering council buildings in the area.

It comes as households are facing an average annual increase in their energy bills of £693 from next month.

Senior councillors were told the authority had managed to enter into contracts at a lower rate for gas until April next year and for electricity until October this year.

However, the council’s chief executive Neal Cockerton warned bills could go up sharply after those dates.

He said: “We purchased our energy in advance of the market movements which are substantial.

“Clearly, those contracts need to be renewed and we will have to purchase again this year or in the early part of next year.

“When that comes about, the market will either have stabilised or it could have continued to climb, so there is a risk in that respect.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).