Posted: Tue 20th May 2025

Flintshire Citizens Advice expands debt support services

Citizens Advice Flintshire has introduced new ways for people to get in touch for debt advice, as local residents face mounting financial strain due to reduced support from winter fuel payments and proposed changes to disability benefits.

The organisation says it is concerned that economic changes and cost-cutting measures are having a direct impact on vulnerable people across the area.

With more residents finding it difficult to make ends meet, the charity is working to ensure that support remains accessible to everyone who needs it.

A spokesperson for Citizens Advice Flintshire said that while many people prefer not to talk about money problems, getting support early is important.

“Talking about it isn’t something most people want to do, preferring to deal with it behind closed doors. Here at Citizens Advice Flintshire we know that’s not the best way.”

To respond to this, the charity has expanded the ways people can reach out for help. As well as its website and traditional advice services, Citizens Advice Flintshire now offers support via text and WhatsApp.

The website features a contact form, frequently asked questions, and a podcast introducing the service and some of the advisers.

Those who prefer written communication can use a text-only number or a WhatsApp service during office hours. Advice is also available by email.

The service provides support in a range of areas including managing urgent debts, planning repayments, checking for benefit entitlements, and negotiating with creditors.

Advisers can also help residents understand debt paperwork and identify practical steps to improve their financial situation.

Citizens Advice Flintshire says its goal is to make it easier for people to ask for help in the way that suits them best.

“We’re confident that bringing your financial reality to us will allow you to take control again and, with our help, see your situation in a more positive light,” the spokesperson said.

