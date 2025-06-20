Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jun 2025

Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 53-year-old woman from Mold is urging women not to delay their cervical screening tests after surviving cancer that was initially mistaken for perimenopausal symptoms.

Theresa Millington was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2021 after experiencing hip pain, recurring urine infections and heavy periods. Initially, she believed the symptoms were related to perimenopause.

“I had been regular with my smear tests, but I did miss one,” said Theresa. “I never thought the symptoms I was experiencing could have been cervical cancer.”

Theresa began treatment in January 2022, undergoing six to seven weeks of combined radiotherapy and chemotherapy. She was declared cancer-free later that year.

“I want to thank all the hospital staff who looked after me so well during treatment. I also want to encourage every woman to attend their cervical screening appointments—it really can make all the difference.”

Mr Richard Peevor, Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “Cervical Screening along with the childhood HPV vaccination programme are both vital tools in preventing cervical cancer, a cancer that the World Health Organisation are hoping to eradicate by 2040.

“Theresa’s story is also a powerful message that even if you suspect your symptoms might be something else it is worth asking to be reviewed and also it’s motivation for ladies to attend for their cervical screening if it’s overdue.”

Theresa added: “After what happened to me, my message is clear. Please don’t delay your smear tests. Listen to your body and seek medical advice if you notice unusual symptoms, no matter your age or circumstances.”

For more information about cervical screening, visit: https://phw.nhs.wales/services-and-teams/screening/cervical-screening/

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow
  • Sustainable Investing: The Latest Trends in the UK Financial Market
  • Unreal Showdowns: Designing Posters for Competitions That Don’t Exist


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow

    News

    Sustainable Investing: The Latest Trends in the UK Financial Market

    News

    Unreal Showdowns: Designing Posters for Competitions That Don’t Exist

    News

    Thunderstorm warning issued for Flintshire

    News

    Contraflow set up on A55 after tunnel blaze

    News

    Long delays on M56 after vehicle fire near Helsby

    News

    Flintshire: Schools facing ‘perfect storm’ of funding pressure and increasing demand for ALN support

    News

    Warning issued as Welsh wildfires quadruple

    News

    Call for legal action over rail and NI “funding shortfall” from UK Government

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn