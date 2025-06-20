Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea

A 53-year-old woman from Mold is urging women not to delay their cervical screening tests after surviving cancer that was initially mistaken for perimenopausal symptoms.

Theresa Millington was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2021 after experiencing hip pain, recurring urine infections and heavy periods. Initially, she believed the symptoms were related to perimenopause.

“I had been regular with my smear tests, but I did miss one,” said Theresa. “I never thought the symptoms I was experiencing could have been cervical cancer.”

Theresa began treatment in January 2022, undergoing six to seven weeks of combined radiotherapy and chemotherapy. She was declared cancer-free later that year.

“I want to thank all the hospital staff who looked after me so well during treatment. I also want to encourage every woman to attend their cervical screening appointments—it really can make all the difference.”

Mr Richard Peevor, Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “Cervical Screening along with the childhood HPV vaccination programme are both vital tools in preventing cervical cancer, a cancer that the World Health Organisation are hoping to eradicate by 2040.

“Theresa’s story is also a powerful message that even if you suspect your symptoms might be something else it is worth asking to be reviewed and also it’s motivation for ladies to attend for their cervical screening if it’s overdue.”

Theresa added: “After what happened to me, my message is clear. Please don’t delay your smear tests. Listen to your body and seek medical advice if you notice unusual symptoms, no matter your age or circumstances.”

For more information about cervical screening, visit: https://phw.nhs.wales/services-and-teams/screening/cervical-screening/

Latest News