Flintshire groups among Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Award winners
Eleven individuals and organisations from across North Wales have been recognised for their contributions to community safety and wellbeing at the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Awards.
The awards were presented on Thursday 5 June during a ceremony at the Quay Hotel and Spa in Deganwy. Over 100 guests attended the event, which highlighted efforts to support victims, prevent crime, and work in partnership with local services.
The awards coincided with Volunteers Week 2025, held between 2 and 8 June.
The winners were nominated by North Wales Police officers, staff, and volunteers in recognition of their dedication to improving local communities.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, said: “These awards shine a light on the people and organisations who consistently go above and beyond. Whether through supporting victims, guiding those at risk, or simply showing up when it matters most, their efforts strengthen our communities. I’m grateful for their commitment and care, especially as we celebrate national Volunteers Week across the UK. They truly make North Wales a better, safer place for all.”
Among the winners were Flintshire-based charity Walk & Talk Today, founded by ex-police officers Louise Rudd and Heather Williams. Based in Ffynnongroyw, their community hub supports survivors of domestic abuse and offers a range of services, including a food bank and clothing donations.
Saltney-based Events Medical Team won the Safer Community Award. The team works closely with local police and community partners in Wrexham, providing medical support to the night-time economy.
Managing Director Colin McGivern said: “Receiving this recognition as part of the PCC’s Community Awards highlights the dedication of Events Medical Team – Saltney Ltd and our partners in WASUT, North Wales Police, Cynergey Security, Wrexham County Borough Council, and local publicans in supporting Wrexham’s night-time economy.”
Other winners included:
Volunteer Award – Community: Clara-Rose Molloy, Llandudno
Rural and Wildlife Champion: The DPJ Foundation
Equality Diversity and Inclusion Award: Emily Reddy
Tackling Vulnerability & Exploitation Award: Brighter Futures
Volunteer Award – Safety: Danny Maddocks
Serving the Community Award: The Hummingbird Project
Victim’s Champion: Gaynor McKeown
Special Recognition Award: Rhianon BraggSpotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News