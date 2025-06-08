Flintshire groups among Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Award winners

Eleven individuals and organisations from across North Wales have been recognised for their contributions to community safety and wellbeing at the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Awards.

The awards were presented on Thursday 5 June during a ceremony at the Quay Hotel and Spa in Deganwy. Over 100 guests attended the event, which highlighted efforts to support victims, prevent crime, and work in partnership with local services.

The awards coincided with Volunteers Week 2025, held between 2 and 8 June.

The winners were nominated by North Wales Police officers, staff, and volunteers in recognition of their dedication to improving local communities.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, said: “These awards shine a light on the people and organisations who consistently go above and beyond. Whether through supporting victims, guiding those at risk, or simply showing up when it matters most, their efforts strengthen our communities. I’m grateful for their commitment and care, especially as we celebrate national Volunteers Week across the UK. They truly make North Wales a better, safer place for all.”

Among the winners were Flintshire-based charity Walk & Talk Today, founded by ex-police officers Louise Rudd and Heather Williams. Based in Ffynnongroyw, their community hub supports survivors of domestic abuse and offers a range of services, including a food bank and clothing donations.

Saltney-based Events Medical Team won the Safer Community Award. The team works closely with local police and community partners in Wrexham, providing medical support to the night-time economy.

Managing Director Colin McGivern said: “Receiving this recognition as part of the PCC’s Community Awards highlights the dedication of Events Medical Team – Saltney Ltd and our partners in WASUT, North Wales Police, Cynergey Security, Wrexham County Borough Council, and local publicans in supporting Wrexham’s night-time economy.”

Other winners included:

Volunteer Award – Community: Clara-Rose Molloy, Llandudno

Rural and Wildlife Champion: The DPJ Foundation

Equality Diversity and Inclusion Award: Emily Reddy

Tackling Vulnerability & Exploitation Award: Brighter Futures

Volunteer Award – Safety: Danny Maddocks

Serving the Community Award: The Hummingbird Project

Victim’s Champion: Gaynor McKeown

Special Recognition Award: Rhianon Bragg