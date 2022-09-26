Flint Town United left ‘dumbfounded’ after referee using step counter claimed new £500,000 pitch is wrong size

Officials at Flint Town United have been left ‘dumbfounded’ after a match day referee using his feet then a step counter claimed parts of the club’s brand new half-million-pound 3G pitch are the wrong size.

Flint’s home match against Welsh Premier League leaders TNS on Tuesday evening has now been switched after concerns were raised about some of the new pitches’ dimensions.

Ahead of Flint Town United’s first game on the new pitch against Bala on Saturday, 17 September, the referee began to measure the pitch with a pedometer.

It’s not known what type of pedometer the referee used but they tend to watch type devices that measure the steps a wearer takes.

The referee reported he had ‘found’ discrepancies around the penalty boxes.

But pedometers are a “notoriously unreliable tool for such surfaces,” Flint Chairman Darryl Williams said.

The pitch had previously been measured and passed by inspectors approved by football’s world governing body FIFA.

Flint Town asked the pitch contractors PST Sport to measure the new surface after the referee’s pedometer-based findings and their engineers using a steel-calibrated measuring tape confirmed FIFA’s own measurements “exactly”.

PST Sport has laid over 300 artificial grass pitches across Ireland and the UK including over 30 FIFA-accredited football pitches.

Flint Town informed the FAW of the confirmed FIFA measurements, but Welsh football’s governing body insisted on an independent verification, which did not take place.

We at Flint Town United FC would again like to confirm that there are no issues regarding the pitch at The Essity Stadium. We await confirmation as to when @FAWales will be sending a laser measurement tool for what they are calling an ‘independent investigation.’#FTU #TheYard https://t.co/jdnl5teQK8 — Flint Town United FC (@FlintTownFC) September 26, 2022

The League have decided to switch Tuesday’s (27 September) planned home game with TNS to Park Hall, Oswestry.

Club Chairman, Darryl Williams said he was appalled at the decision and has issued the following statement :

“Flint Town United are appalled at the FAW’s decision yesterday afternoon (Friday) to switch Tuesday’s game to TNS.”

“Our new pitch was passed by FIFA-approved inspectors, all pitch measurements were correct and forwarded to FAW.”

“Last Saturday, the match referee took it upon himself to measure the pitch with a pedometer, a notoriously unreliable tool for such surfaces, and reported he had ‘found’ discrepancies around the penalty boxes.”

“Following consultation between the two clubs, Bala Town kindly agreed for the game to go ahead.”

“PST, our pitch installers duly sent their engineers to the ground within 12 hours, to re-examine the markings.”

“Using a steel-calibrated measuring tape, they exactly confirmed FIFA’s own measurements.”

“The club subsequently informed the FAW of this but we were informed independent verification was necessary and were assured that this would take place early last week.”

“Unfortunately, through no fault of our own, this failed to happen and a decision was subsequently taken to switch the game.”

“FTU are dumbfounded at this sequence of events.”

“The Club are in discussion with the FAW as to parity of opportunity for all pitch measurements in the Cymru Premier.”

“On behalf of Flint Town United, I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the many supporters who would have attended Tuesday night’s game., for any inconvenience caused”.

