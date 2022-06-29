Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 29th Jun

North Flintshire: Police hunting two men wanted on recall to prison

North Flintshire Police are hunting for two men wanted on recall to prison.

Officers are looking for Robert Charles Jones, 22, who was last seen in Flint.

North Flintshire Police have issued an appeal on social media, it says:

“Robert Charles Jones, 22, is wanted on recall to prison.”

“He is currently being sought by officers and has recently been sighted in the Flint area.”

“Details on his whereabouts can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/OCx9n or via 101, quoting incident ref. 22000044244.

In a second appeal, North Flintshire Police said they are also looking for Jason Martin, 35, he is also wanted on recall to prison.

“Sightings, or information relating to his whereabouts, can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/z2rLW or via 101, quoting incident reference 22000360056”



