Flint lifeboat among crews saving 53 lives in Wales last year

A woman rescued by volunteer RNLI crew members at Beaumaris after a serious injury last year has spoken out in support of the charity’s Mayday campaign, as new figures reveal lifeboats in Wales saved 53 lives in 2024.

Emily Morus-Jones was rescued after slipping on seaweed and breaking her knee while walking her dogs near the Menai Strait, close to Bangor, in September last year. Trapped, in pain and with the tide coming in fast, she feared the worst.

“I skidded on some seaweed hitting rocks and then fell awkwardly onto my knee,” Emily said. “I felt immediate pain and all I could do was scream. I started worrying about how and if I’d be located, knowing the tide was coming in. I knew then I was in a very serious situation.”

Emily managed to call for help on her phone, and Beaumaris RNLI launched to her rescue.

“When the RNLI lifeboat arrived I remember thinking; ‘It’s pretty good that if you’re freezing cold and in agony on the side of a beach by yourself, that volunteers will turn up in a lifeboat and take you to safety,’” she said.

Reuniting with the crew who saved her, Emily said it was a special moment:

“They made sure to get me out of the cold, they kept me warm and dry and as comfortable as possible whilst maintaining a cheerful demeanour to help distract me from the pain.”

Now she’s encouraging others to support the RNLI’s Mayday campaign, the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, which challenges people to complete a mile a day throughout May.

“I’m so glad the RNLI is a thing we all have because the alternative of being alone, injured and with no chance of anyone coming to save you is utterly terrifying,” Emily said. “If you’re looking for a way to support this special charity and their lifesaving work, why not sign up for their Mayday Mile or donate.”

New figures released by the RNLI show lifeboat stations in Wales launched 1,043 times in 2024 – down slightly from the previous year – but the number of lives saved rose from 38 to 53.

Across the UK and Ireland, lifeboats launched over 9,100 times, making it the fourth-busiest year in the RNLI’s 201-year history.

Flint RNLI saved five lives in 2024, with nearby Rhyl launching 47 times and aiding the same number of people. Llandudno and Conwy crews launched 66 times in total, saving four lives. Across Anglesey, including Beaumaris, Holyhead, Moelfre and Trearddur Bay, RNLI teams launched 213 times and saved eight lives.

In Gwynedd, lifeboats aided 126 people and saved two lives over 121 launches. Other stations across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Swansea, and the Vale of Glamorgan also reported high launch activity, with Porthcawl RNLI saving 16 lives over the year.

RNLI volunteer Gwen Beeken from Beaumaris said:

“Usually we are heading out to respond to Mayday calls, but now we’re the ones asking for help. Thousands of people get into danger on and around the water each year and need our help, but everything we do is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.”

Gwen added:

“It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services remains high, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes. We’re now heading towards our busiest time of year, so we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today, and allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

The RNLI says running its 24/7 rescue service cost over £190 million in 2023. The Mayday Mile aims to raise vital funds to keep lifeboats ready and crews fully equipped throughout the summer and beyond.

To sign up or donate, visit: RNLI.org/supportMayday