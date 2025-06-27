First look at new Mersey Ferry

The funnel of the first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years was lowered into place today, marking the completion of the high-tech vessel’s steel superstructure.

Mayor Steve Rotheram attended a special ceremony at APCL Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead to watch the funnel, standing 3.6 metres tall and weighing around 2.5 tonnes, slot onto the 14-metre high Royal Daffodil ferry.

The funnel will be painted red to match the traditional red, white and black colour scheme of the Mersey Ferries.

The next stage will see the installation of mechanical and electrical systems, alongside the interior fit-out and painting of both the inside and outside of the vessel.

The Royal Daffodil is expected to launch in 2026 as the first new ferry added to the Mersey Ferries fleet since the 1960s.

It will feature modern hybrid propulsion for better environmental performance, improved accessibility, and enhanced passenger comfort, while reflecting the region’s maritime heritage.

Mayor Steve Rotheram said: “The Mersey Ferries are more than just a way to get from A to B – they’re a symbol of our identity, heritage, and pride. Generations have grown up with them, and I’m determined to ensure they remain part of our future, too.

“Today’s milestone isn’t just about lowering a funnel, it’s about raising expectations for what transport in our region can be: cleaner, greener, and built right here in our city region by local workers. The new Royal Daffodil will carry the spirit of the Mersey with her, and, as my friend Gerry Marsden once said, I can’t wait to see this Ferry ‘Cross the Mersey.”

The Mersey Ferries have a rich history, dating back more than 800 years to humble beginnings as wooden passenger boats.

The fleet once received a Royal Prefix from King George V for services during the First World War in Zeebrugge, and has hosted notable passengers including The Beatles on several occasions.

Once primarily a small commuter service, the Mersey Ferries now offer daily River Explorer Cruises, commuter services that accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, and themed evening cruises during the summer months.

In December 2023, Mersey Ferries signed a contract with Cammell Laird to produce the new Royal Daffodil vessel, set to launch in summer 2026.

The ferry will be built locally at the Birkenhead shipyard, providing apprenticeships and training for the next generation of ferry workers.

The Royal Daffodil takes its name from previous vessels that served on the Mersey for decades and is expected to carry more than half a million passengers each year.

The funnel is essential for safely expelling exhaust from the ferry’s three main engines and for ventilating the engine spaces.

The £26 million vessel is being built by Wirral shipbuilder Cammell Laird, which has a 200-year history in UK shipbuilding and is part of the APCL Group, a global leader in military ship refit, commercial ship repair, upgrades, and conversions.

David McGinley, CEO of APCL Group, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in what is a landmark project, not just for APCL Cammell Laird but for shipbuilding in the wider Merseyside region.

“The installation of the funnel signals the completion of the Royal Daffodil’s steel structure and brings us one step closer to delivering a vessel that combines innovation, heritage, and sustainability.

“This ferry is being built by our local workforce and apprentices, using local skills that has gone into every stage of its construction.

“We look forward to completing the construction of the ferry and launching her on the river Mersey.”

John Drummond, Project Director at APCL Cammell Laird, said: “Being entrusted with building the first new Mersey Ferry in over 60 years is a real honour – and a responsibility we take seriously.

“As we continue with the next phase of the build, including mechanical systems and interior fit out, we look forward to seeing this iconic vessel take to the water and serve future generations of passengers across the Mersey.”

The Royal Daffodil will include improved accessibility features such as a lift to the upper deck, new seating areas, bars, large open-plan decks, and event spaces suitable for corporate functions and private parties.

Mersey Ferries contribute significantly to the Liverpool City Region’s tourism economy, which generated over £6 billion in 2023.

The service supports the region’s appeal to visitors, with tourism value rising 21% and over 60 million visitors recorded.

The ferry is designed with state-of-the-art green technology, including an Azipod propeller system for greater fuel efficiency and a diesel-electric hybrid-ready engine.

