A55: Fire crews praised for Conwy Tunnel blaze response

The Conwy Tunnel on the A55 has partially reopened under contraflow following a significant fire involving a crane lorry that caused major disruption on Thursday afternoon.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) was alerted to the blaze at 13:48. Due to the scale and complexity of the incident, a Major Incident was declared at 14:59. It was later stood down after the situation was brought under control.

Ten fire appliances, four specialist vehicles, a welfare unit and eight officers were deployed.

Crews worked in intense heat and challenging tunnel conditions to bring the fire under control by 16:20. There were no fatalities.

Fire and rescue teams remained at the scene into the evening, working with the North & Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent and structural engineers to complete vital safety checks.

Their efforts enabled the eastbound tunnel to reopen under contraflow in the early hours of Friday.

Mike Plant, Head of Planning, Performance and Transformation for NWFRS, said:

“The response to this incident was an outstanding demonstration of professionalism, resilience, and teamwork. Our crews, officers, and control staff operated under extremely demanding circumstances, and their quick, decisive actions made a real difference in preventing further escalation. I want to extend my sincere thanks to all NWFRS staff and our partners who supported the response and helped protect our communities.”

Transport and North Wales Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates also praised the coordinated response, highlighting the value of recent resilience planning.

“A resilience planning exercise held a few months ago on the A55 at Conwy Tunnel between Welsh Government, NMWTRA, NW fire and rescue service and other emergency service looked at this scenario and has paid off as it was implemented yesterday to help minimise damage,” he said.

Mr Skates also thanked the public and road users for their “patience and understanding” during the disruption.

“This was an emergency situation and the tunnel had to be closed for the safety of all, and while a diversion was in place I know this would have added to journey time and caused disruption,” he said.

He added: “I am pleased, thanks to the tireless efforts of all involved, the tunnel has partially reopened this morning. Traffic is now flowing through the unaffected bore under contraflow arrangements.”

While inspections and equipment testing continue in the damaged tunnel, Mr Skates warned that delays are still likely and further closures may be needed.

He urged road users to allow extra journey time and to “prepare appropriately—especially in this warm weather—by carrying extra water and food.”

Repair work is already being planned. “Our teams are working relentlessly to assess the damage and restore the tunnel to allow it to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so,” Mr Skates said.

Traffic Wales will continue to provide updates.

