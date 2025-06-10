Fire crew called to free police and suspect trapped in Holywell garden

Police officers and a suspect had to be freed by firefighters after becoming trapped in a garden during a pursuit in Holywell.

Officers from North Flintshire Police were responding to multiple calls at an address in the town when the incident unfolded on Tuesday night.

During the chase, police said they had to climb through several gardens to detain a suspect, but found themselves trapped by tall fences and a locked steel gate.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said on social media: “Following multiple calls to an address in Holywell, we ended up doing some garden hopping chasing our suspect.

“This ended with the suspect detained, however we were trapped, tall fences on all sides and a steel gate with a padlock. Our suspect wasn’t actually all that happy about being arrested so we couldn’t risk being stuck with them as other officers couldn’t get to us.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) were called to the scene and used equipment to cut the lock and release the officers and the suspect.

Police thanked firefighters and local residents who had assisted during the incident.

The spokesperson added: “Our favourite heroes in red turfed out to cut the lock for us, day saved!

“Thank you to NWFRS and local residents who helped to keep us safe trying to calm our suspect and directing other officers to us.”