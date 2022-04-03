FAW Youth Cup Final: “We are the underdogs – but we’ll go for it from the off” says Flint coach

The FAW Youth Cup Final takes place today, Sunday April 3, as Flint Town United U18’s face The New Saints at Airbus Broughton.

Flint coach Danny Bell says his team are the underdogs in a final that is “huge for our club” but they will be going for it “from the off.”

The last time Flint appeared in the final was way back in 1967, and the only time they have won the competition was in the 1964/1965 season, beating Ystrad Mynarch 5-3 at Llanidloes.

The competition has not been played since 2019 due to the pandemic when Swansea City last claimed the cup.

Bell, Flint’s Academy Director and U18’s Coach said: “This is a great group of boys and the team is the talk of the town at the moment, getting to a final is a great achievement.”

“We are the underdogs, we know that against a professional team who train a lot more than we do.”

“But we’ll be up for it, this side has done remarkably well as most of the team are U17s in what is an U18s competition.”

“We’ll be telling the lads to enjoy the occasion but to make sure we go for it from the off.”

Flint has had a tougher run to the final than The New Saints with two penalty shoot-out victories in order for the side to book their place in Sunday’s final.

The campaign started with a 6-2 win over Brickfield Rangers, but penalties were then required to see off the challenge of Buckley Town.

A 3-1 win over Barry Town United followed, but Caerau Ely took the side all the way to penalties in the semi-final after a 1-1 draw.

Ben Hughes, Harvey Andrews, Harley Brindley-Peagram and James Dunseath all converted from the spot, while goalkeeper Aiden Johnson contributed with a decisive save in the shoot-out.

Bell said: “To win two penalty shoot-outs is impressive.”

“Of course, we would of liked to have won the game in 90 minutes, but football doesn’t always go as planned and the players had to dig deep.”

“We have reflected from the semi final as a group very quickly, and this area of the players development is extremely important at our level. They are really showing their improvement throughout this competition.”

“The current staff of Andy Kelly, Russell Williams, Dan Connell, Aden Shannon and myself are very proud of their achievements this season.

Bell has some inside knowledge of The New Saints ahead of the final, and understands what his side can expect on Sunday.

“During my three years at The New Saints, I coached a number of their current group of players and understand the quality they have.

“But our players are well aware of the challenge, and in my opinion, they can compete with The New Saints and will give it their all. This final is huge for our club.”

“We have a number of volunteers who work at the ground who played in the last Youth Cup final for the club back in 1967. They have been mentioning it to me the past couple of weeks and expressing their excitement.”

Flint Town United Chairman Darryl Williams said: “Good luck to the team on Sunday in what is an historic Cup Final for the club.”

“They have already done themselves proud and made sure they have a place in the history of the competition, and I’m sure they will give it their all on the day, which is all we ask of them.”

“With the final taking place in Flintshire, let’s hope for a good turnout of Flint Town supporters to cheer them on”

The match kicks off at 2:30pm.

[Photo’s FAW]