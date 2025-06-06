Ex-Alun School teacher jailed for child sex offences after online grooming

A former teacher at Alun School in Mold has been jailed after posing as a teenage boy to send sexual messages to young girls online.

Simon Clark, 46, of no fixed abode but from Ellesmere Port, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Chester Crown Court on Friday, 6 June, with an additional four years on licence.

He will also remain on the sex offenders register for life and is subject to restraining orders to protect his victims.

Clark admitted 29 offences including:

One count of inciting a child under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Two counts of inciting a child under 16 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

21 counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16.

Making 26 indecent images of children of Category A.

Make 29 indecent images of children of Category B.

Make 81 indecent images of children of Category C.

The case began in January 2023 after a parent in North Wales reported that their teenage daughter had received explicit messages from an unknown man requesting naked images.

The investigation was passed to Cheshire Police, who identified Clark as the suspect.

A warrant executed at his home in May 2023 led to the seizure of several devices.

Investigators found that Clark had been using the Snapchat account ‘Jamie_jones6968’ to pose as a 14-year-old boy, sending hundreds of sexual messages to at least 30 girls aged between 10 and 15.

Many messages contained requests for indecent images. Officers also recovered more than 100 indecent images across categories A, B and C.

Detective Constables Louise Murphy and Megan Griffiths, who led the investigation, said:

“Clark was a teacher, he held a position of trust. The messages we recovered clearly showed that he was well aware that his victims were under 16, yet he continued his crimes to satisfy his own warped sexual desires.”

“Clark is a sexual predator who preyed on young girls with no regard for the impact on them or their families. We hope this sentence provides some closure for the victims and helps them move forward with their lives.”

The case highlights the importance of online safety awareness. Parents are encouraged to visit the NSPCC website for advice on identifying signs of sexual exploitation.

Anyone with concerns can report offences to Cheshire Police via 101 or online, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11