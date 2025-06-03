Essity Oakenholt donates to school and hosts pupil visit

Essity’s Oakenholt paper mill has donated £450 to Cornist Park Primary School and hosted pupils from St Mary’s Primary School in Flint for an educational visit.

The Flint-based site, which manufactures paper for brands such as Tork, Plenty and Cushelle, regularly partners with local schools as part of its community outreach efforts.

Thirty-seven pupils from St Mary’s recently visited the Oakenholt site for a hands-on look at paper manufacturing. The visit included drawing activities, a guided tour of the facility, a question-and-answer session with staff, and a surprise appearance by Cushelle’s mascot, Kenny the Koala. The day ended with an ice cream treat for all the children.

Clive Riley, Site Operations Manager at Essity Oakenholt, said:

“It’s great to be able to support the local community wherever possible, whether that’s through donating essential products, funding local initiatives, or opening up our mill to the next generation. School visits like the one we held with St Mary’s Primary help us to share our work in an engaging way and hopefully spark curiosity and open eyes to the range of careers the world of hygiene and sustainable manufacturing offers.”

[Cornist Park Primary students with the new PE equipment]

Essity’s £450 donation to Cornist Park Primary enabled the school to purchase new gym mats, improving its PE facilities and enhancing safety during sports sessions.

Sam Williams, PE Lead and Year 3 and 4 teacher at Cornist Park School, said:

“We are very grateful for Essity’s generous donation. The new PE mats have already transformed our sports area and created a safer environment for the kids to exercise in. It’s great to see local businesses invest in our community’s future.”

Essity Oakenholt is a long-standing employer in the area, with roots in Flintshire going back to 1875. The mill employs 62 people and produces tissue for both branded and own-label hygiene products used across the NHS and retail sector.

The donation and school visit are part of Essity’s wider commitment to supporting education and well-being in Flintshire.

The site also sponsors Flint Town United F.C. and contributes products through national charity In Kind Direct, helping groups like Brighter Futures in Rhyl.