Posted: Thu 8th Sep 2022

Updated: Thu 8th Sep

Emergency power shutdown in Connah’s Quay set ro impact homes this afternoon

An emergency power shutdown in Connah’s Quay will leave some homes without electricity this afternoon.

Power is being turned off for up to three hours for underground cable repairs.

Homes in parts of the area have already been hit by a power cut.

SP Energy Networks has said: “There is an unplanned power cut affecting the CH5 postcode area of Connahs Quay, affecting properties in Dodds Drive, Arnold Grove and the surrounding area.”

“It will be necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown at 2:30 pm to repair a fault on the underground cable network.”

“Our team will be carrying out repair work safely and this may affect the supply to your property.”

“We will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 5:30 pm.”

“We will update this message if the situation changes. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. This message was updated at 12:37 pm on 8th September, 2022.”

