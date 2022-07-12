Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 12th Jul 2022

Updated: Tue 12th Jul

Leading North Wales finance firm brokered a ‘miracle’ property deal for Chester businesswoman

A leading North Wales finance firm brokered a ‘miracle’ property deal for a top businesswoman.

FFP Solutions in St Asaph helped Sarah Rugg receive a seven-figure investment to purchase and develop a high-end holiday let in Sennen Cove, on the stunning Cornwall coastline.

Sarah, from Chester – owner of Vi-VA Virtual Assistants and Viva Assist Homecare – had been rejected more than 70 times by multiple lenders having never undertaken a project like this before.

Undeterred, she was put in touch with FFP, whose award-winning directors Richard Pape, Richard Lloyd-Jones and Gareth Jones used their experience and expertise to secure a lucrative mortgage package for her during the pandemic.

“I was introduced to Sennen Cove many years ago and fell in love with it more and more every time I returned,” said Sarah.

“It has been my dream to live there – I actually had the house next door on my ‘vision board’ for a long time, which is quite a coincidence – so when this one came up, I was determined to have it.

“The views and the location are perfect so for it to now be mine is amazing.”

She added: “We have redeveloped the site to include a cinema room, five bedrooms, hot tub, 180-degree views and more, it’s a wonderful property.

“Our long-term plan is to move there but initially we will operate it as a holiday let.

“After so many knock-backs for FFP to be able to help us was incredible, it was a miracle and we are so, so grateful, never in a million years did I believe this would happen, but they managed it.”

Richard Pape congratulated Sarah on realising her vision and encouraged anyone in a similar position to get in touch.

“Throughout the pandemic we have been able to help people overcome obstacles and barriers to financial support due to our vast network of partners and the funding channels we can access across the sector,” he said.

“In this case we were able to look at projected holiday let rental and affordability, and from there once approved the legal work was completed in less than five weeks.

“We know how much this meant to Sarah and her family so to be able to help them is heartening for us, and of course it will have a knock-on effect for the economy, tourism, and hospitality in that area of the South Coast.

“A lot of people are forced to rethink their plans when they hit a brick wall, but Sarah didn’t; with her tenacity and our connections we were able to get this deal over the line – we wish her every success for the future.”

