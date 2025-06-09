E-scooter warning issued after youth involved in Flintshire crash

North Wales Police have issued a renewed warning to Flintshire residents about the risks and legal restrictions on using e-scooters in public places, following another road traffic incident involving a youth riding an e-scooter and a vehicle.

The incident, attended by police on Monday, did not result in serious injuries, but officers are concerned that future incidents may not be so fortunate.

In a message to Flintshire North residents, PCSO Jacqui Pleszak from North Flintshire Police said:

“Today NWP attended another road traffic incident involving a youth riding on an e-scooter and a vehicle. Thankfully this time there were no serious injuries… but the next rider may not be so fortunate.”

Officers are reminding the public that it is currently against the law to ride an e-scooter in any public place, including on roads, cycle lanes and pavements. E-scooters may only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Under UK law, e-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) and treated as motor vehicles. They require an MOT, licence, tax and insurance to be used legally, and most privately owned e-scooters do not meet these requirements.

Police have the power to seize vehicles that cause alarm, distress or annoyance under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

PCSO Pleszak added that while there are government trials of rental e-scooters in some areas of the UK, North Wales is not currently part of these trials.

Residents are reminded that although e-scooters can be legally purchased, they cannot be ridden on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements in Flintshire or elsewhere in North Wales.