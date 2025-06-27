Dry and breezy weekend in Flintshire with highs of 25°C

Flintshire and North-East Wales can expect a mostly dry and breezy weekend, with daytime highs of 23°C on Saturday and 25°C on Sunday, and overnight lows of 15°C and 13°C respectively.

Saturday will be largely free of rain, save for the odd isolated shower, with broken cloud giving way to a few sunny spells.

Sunday will start cloudy, with a light shower possible in the morning before sunshine breaks through in the afternoon.

Hot weather will build over the weekend, peaking into the early part of next week and likely to bring the highest temperatures of the year so far to parts of the UK.

In Flintshire, Monday’s high is expected to reach around 28°C, offering a warm start to the week before temperatures ease from the west on Tuesday back towards the low 20s.

Mike Silverstone is a deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office. He said, “Higher temperatures building over the weekend and into early next week will bring particularly warm, hot or even very hot conditions for some, especially in the southeast and East Anglia and more locally elsewhere in England and east Wales. This in part will be influenced by a heatwave developing across western Europe.”

He added, “By the weekend, an area of high pressure will be intensifying and dominating the UK forecast. Conditions will be hottest in the south and east while areas further north and northwest will be relatively cooler.”

The UK Health Security Agency, which looks at potential impacts in the health and social care sector in England, has issued amber and yellow Heat-Health Alerts that will be in place over the weekend and into the start of next week.

The warning does not apply in Wales.

