Posted: Thu 24th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 24th Nov

Drivers warned to take extra car on A494 in Deeside due to heavy flooding

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on A494 in Deeside due to heavy flooding.

The road is reported to be flooded on both the eastbound and westbound sides.

Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of issues with flooding at Drome Corner with the exit slip road being closed on several occasions.

North Wales Police have also issued a warning to motorists in Holywell due to the weather, “please be made aware that there is currently water coming onto the road on the A5026 coming out of Holywell towards Bagillt (known locally as Boot Hill) please drive to the conditions” A social media posts states.

The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds in Flintshire today.

A yellow weather warning came into force at 10am and is in place until 7pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Kent during the evening.”

“10 to 15 mm is likely to fall in a 1 to 2 hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.”

“With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.”

“Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Cornwall, Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.”

What to expect

  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

 

 

