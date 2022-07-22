Don’t lose your vote – residents in Flintshire urged to check voter registration details

Flintshire residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.

The annual canvass allows Flintshire County Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.

More people can vote in Welsh elections than ever before, so this is an important opportunity to update the electoral register. Anyone aged 16 or over can vote in Welsh local government and Senedd elections, regardless of where they were born.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Governance and Corporate Services, Councillor Billy Mullin, said: “Keep an eye out for updates from Flintshire.

“The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate. To make sure you don’t lose your say at the next election, look out for instructions from us.

“If you don’t hear from the council, you might not be on the register. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. In Great Britain, 92% of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36% of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.

The Canvass will be completed by end of November and a new electoral register will be published on 1 December 2022.

Residents with questions about their registration status can contact their local council’s electoral services team at 01352 702300 or register@flintshire.gov.uk or visit the Annual Canvass webpage.