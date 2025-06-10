Dog owners appeal for help finding missing spaniel Luna

Dog owners are appealing for volunteers to help search for a missing cocker spaniel on Moel Famau tonight.

Luna, a nine-month-old red working cocker spaniel, disappeared on Sunday afternoon during a walk on the Cilcain side of the popular Clwydian Range.

Her owners have organised a search party meeting at the main car park between 5pm and 6pm today.

The search will involve walking up to the spot where Luna went missing before splitting into groups to cover more ground on the descent.

Luna was wearing a collar when she disappeared and is described as friendly but may be frightened. The case has been shared widely on local Facebook groups as the community rallies to help locate the missing pet.

Moel Famau, the highest peak in the Clwydian Range at 554 metres, attracts thousands of walkers each year.

The area’s woodland and moorland terrain can make searching for missing animals challenging.

Anyone who spots Luna or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the numbers provided rather than attempt to catch her, as she may run if approached by strangers.

Volunteers are being asked to contact Claire on 07720 092951 or Olivia on 07493 558127.