Dobshill: ‘Somebody is going to be killed’ – Demand for action after another car ploughs through garden

A Flintshire resident is demanding action after a car mounted the pavement outside his house and smashed through a garden fence.

The latest incident happened last week on the A549 Dirty Mile when a BMW span out of control after coming off the Dobshill roundabout heading in the direction of Buckley.

Scott Thomas who has lived in Dobshill for 35 years says it’s the third time in three years that a car has crashed through the garden of his property which is around 50 metres from the roundabout on the A549.

Scott says it is “inconsiderate, incompetent drivers going well over the 40mph causing damage to mine and my neighbour’s property and gardens.”

One of the common features of the three incidents is that all the cars were rear-wheel drive, two BMWs and a Mercedes.

He said cars crashing through gardens is a “constant cause of worry for us, seeing as we have families, including grandchildren, who play in our outdoor spaces.”

“It’s only by the sheer grace of God that these awful accidents have happened either late at night or early hours in the morning when no one is in the garden otherwise somebody is going to be killed.”

Scott added: “It worries me that if it happens during daytime hours that one of my grandchildren, myself or my disabled partner would potentially be harmed by erratic, speeding drivers.” He said.

He said the incidents have cost him in excess of £10,000 which includes having to replace trees, plants and bushes and replacing fencing.

Scott has called for immediate action to be taken by Flintshire Council or “anyone else who could put some backbone into this matter to reduce the speed limit on the approach to and on the road Dirty Mile to 20mph.”

The council has however said the speed limit for that section of road is “correct” and it’s up to drivers to stick to the limits and drive “in accordance with road conditions.”

Dobshill residents and business owners have been calling for action to be taken for “many years.”

Scott says it’s now a “matter of urgency” that funding is found to install a speed camera and appropriate signage around the areas to make drivers aware that it is in fact a residential area on all roundabout exits.

Penyffordd Councillor Roy Wakelam said the issue has been “a long-standing battle that the residents and business owners in the locality have been fighting for over many years now.”

Cllr Wakelam said: “The community council, county councillors and residents have been discussing at length in many meetings dropping the speed limit at Dobshill for the past three years at least.”

“It is still an ongoing discussion which we hope to get resolved in the near future.”

He added: “With the new houses, the update to the park, increased traffic flow from the new garage and the recent spate of accidents it is now more than ever necessary to keep the area safe.”

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said: “The existing 40mph speed limit is correct for the classification of road.”

“Motorists have a responsibility to drive in accordance with road conditions and within the specified legal speed limit. ”

“It must therefore be noted that instances of excessive speeds at this location are as a result of drivers failing to adhere to the specified 40mph speed limit.”

“The Council takes the matter of road safety very seriously and, as with all such instances of speeding, this matter will be referred to North Wales Police for purposes of enforcement action.”

“The Council will assess the suitability of a crossing facility and other potential road safety measures which, if applicable, will form part of a successful award of Welsh Government grant funding in the 2022/23 financial year.”