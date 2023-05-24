Digital tool to battle adult obesity launched in Wales

In an innovative effort to address the growing issue of adult overweight and obesity, Digital Health and Care Wales, in collaboration with Public Health Wales, has launched a groundbreaking digital tool: Healthy Weight Healthy You. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The tool aims to provide evidence-based advice and support to individuals endeavouring to improve their health and wellbeing. Overweight and obesity, currently significant risk factors for poor health and health inequalities in Wales, are seeing a worrying trend, with overweight population levels remaining high, and obesity prevalence showing an upward trajectory. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Healthy Weight Healthy You is an integral part of the Welsh Government’s Healthy Weight Wales strategy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This long-term programme is designed to deliver a Wales-wide digital offering that fulfils the requirements for a level one intervention, providing comprehensive data-informed tools and information. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The newly unveiled website features a unique ‘Find Your Journey’ tool, focusing on the challenges and motivators of weight loss. It provides support to empower individuals to make sustained, meaningful changes towards achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This collaborative piece of work has been a great success and demonstrates the benefits of effective joint working between different organisations in delivering high quality digital solutions to support better health prevention and help the people of Wales to manage their own health and wellbeing,” said Helen Robertson, Directorate Manager at Digital Health and Care Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to its innovative website, Healthy Weight Healthy You will also run a long-term social marketing campaign to support adults on their weight loss journey. Its first campaign launched earlier this year, raising awareness through Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising across Wales, targeted social media and Google advertising, and TV commercials on ITV Wales and S4C. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As the initiative recognises the diverse and personal nature of weight loss journeys, it aims to offer a tailored approach to help individuals make small, realistic changes to their lifestyle, ultimately impacting their future health positively. Furthermore, it bolsters Public Health Wales’ commitment to assist the population in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In this crucial battle against overweight and obesity, Healthy Weight Healthy You is striving to inspire individuals to embark on their journey towards a healthier weight and reduce future health risks by providing free and accessible support and resources. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News