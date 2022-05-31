Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st May 2022

Detectives appeal for information after assault in Chester city centre

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Chester city centre.

At sometime between 3am and 4.30am on Sunday 29 May, a 29-year-old man was approached by two men on St Johns Street.

They then walked along Pepper Street near to the bridge when an altercation took place between them.

The man sustained serious facial injuries during the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Constable Natalie Willis said: “This was a senseless attack that has left the victim with serious injuries, and I would like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

“There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen something that didn’t look quite right.

“The same goes to anyone that may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

“Any information, no matter how big or small, could assist us in bringing the offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1280548 via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ or call 101

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously



