Dental practice and flats planned for vacant Flint retail unit

A planning application has been submitted for 30-32 Church Street, Flint, proposing a change of use of the ground floor from retail unit to a dental practice and the conversion of the first floor into four self-contained flats.

The site currently comprises a large retail unit of approximately 425 square metres at ground floor level, with two redundant first-floor storage and office areas totalling 310 square metres, separated by a flat roof external area of about 115 square metres.

The entire footprint of the building fills the site from Church Street to Feather Street and currently contains no green infrastructure.

The retail unit, formerly occupied by Bevans, been vacant and marketed for around 12 months with ‘no realistic interest’, reflecting limited demand for such a large retail space in the town centre.

The dental practice proposed is an expansion of an existing NHS service running at full capacity, with a waiting list of roughly 2,000 patients.

This aims to meet high local demand for NHS dental care, complementing existing businesses in the primary shopping area.

The residential conversion of the upper floors will create four flats with shared outdoor amenity space on the flat roof.

This use aligns with policy encouraging residential units in town centres to improve vibrancy and investment.

According to planning documents the flats meet Welsh Government space standards and contribute to local housing supply.

The application includes a green infrastructure statement addressing biodiversity and environmental enhancement.

Since the site currently lacks any green infrastructure, the proposal will avoid removal of existing greenery. Instead, it aims to create a net gain in biodiversity through:

Installation of native wildflower meadow planters and other planting on the flat roof outdoor area to support insects such as bees and butterflies.

Provision of bat boxes and bird nesting boxes mounted on building walls to enhance wildlife habitats.

These enhancements will improve the local landscape character and contribute positively to biodiversity on site.

Although no dedicated off-road parking is proposed, the site benefits from nearby public car parks and public transport links.

Residents of the flats may purchase permits for nearby parking if needed. The town centre location supports reduced parking requirements through sustainability criteria.

Overall, the proposal aims to revitalise the vacant building, deliver a much-needed community dental service, provide quality housing, and improve local biodiversity.

A consultation period is now open, allowing members of the public and interested parties to submit comments. A decision on the application is expected by 5 August 2025.

