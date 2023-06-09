Dental equipment you need to open a practice

If you're planning to open a dental practice in the UK, it's essential to understand what equipment you need to offer quality, professional services. In this post, we'll go through a comprehensive list of dental equipment that can contribute significantly to your practice's success, including the often-overlooked but vital autoclave machines.

Patient Reception and Waiting Areas

Before we delve into the technical aspects, remember that first impressions count. Your reception area should be equipped with comfortable seating, informational materials about dental health, a secure system for managing patient records, and a computer system for scheduling appointments.

Examination Room Equipment

The examination room is where the core dental work occurs, and thus, requires specialised equipment to facilitate a variety of procedures.

Dental Handpieces

Handpieces are used to remove decay, shape teeth, and remove old fillings. High-speed handpieces are often used for removing tooth structure and old fillings, while low-speed handpieces are for finishing procedures and polishing teeth.

Dental Chairs

The dental chair is a crucial piece of equipment. A good dental chair provides comfort for patients and allows ease of operation for dental professionals. Some chairs also come with extra features such as inbuilt LED lights, programmable positions, and double articulating headrests.

Dental Instrument Delivery Systems

These systems, often part of the dental chair, hold a variety of dental instruments. They typically contain air-water syringes, suction devices, and all-important handpieces. The design allows dentists easy, immediate access to the necessary instruments.

Imaging Equipment

Accurate diagnosis is essential for successful dental procedures, and that is where imaging equipment comes in.

Intraoral Cameras

Intraoral cameras allow dentists to view different areas of the mouth that might be challenging to see. These images also provide a visual aid when explaining diagnoses and treatment plans to patients.

Dental X-Ray Machines

X-ray machines help in identifying cavities, examining teeth roots, and checking the health of the bony area around the tooth. Machines have seen technological advancements like the transition from traditional film X-rays to digital X-rays.

Dental Sterilisation Equipment

Keeping your dental practice clean and sterile is a non-negotiable aspect of running a successful dental clinic.

Autoclave Machines

When it comes to sterilising dental instruments, autoclave machines are critical. These machines use steam under pressure to kill harmful bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores. Autoclaves come in different types and sizes, so choosing the right one is a vital decision for any dental clinic.

Laboratory Equipment

While not all dental practices have a dedicated on-site lab, having some laboratory equipment can be beneficial.

Dental Lathes

Lathes are used for a variety of purposes in the dental lab, including polishing and grinding dental appliances.

Model Trimmers

These are used to trim plaster or stone models of the mouth and teeth.

Advanced Dental Equipment

As technology evolves, so do the instruments at a dentist's disposal. Integrating advanced equipment can significantly enhance your service provision, make procedures less invasive, and increase patient satisfaction.

Laser Dentistry Equipment

Lasers in dentistry can perform a variety of procedures, from reshaping gums to whitening teeth. Using lasers can often mean less pain for patients and a decrease in anxiety for those who fear traditional dental handpieces. While a substantial investment, the versatility and patient comfort offered by laser dentistry can be a unique selling point for your practice.

CAD/CAM Equipment

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) technology is revolutionising dentistry. With CAD/CAM equipment, it's possible to design and fabricate accurate, customised restorations like crowns and veneers on-site, often in a single appointment. This swift service not only improves the patient experience but also enhances the efficiency and profitability of your practice.

Patient Comfort and Satisfaction

Beyond the necessary clinical equipment, consider investing in equipment that prioritises patient comfort and satisfaction.

Dental Anxiety Solutions

Many patients experience dental anxiety. Therefore, having solutions to help put patients at ease, such as noise-cancelling headphones for those bothered by the sound of handpieces, or sedation dentistry options, can significantly enhance their experience.

Children’s Dentistry Equipment

If your practice caters to children, investing in paediatric dental chairs and equipment designed for their comfort and to reduce fear is crucial. Even small touches like a play area in the waiting room or TV screens above the dental chairs for distraction can make a big difference.

Starting a dental practice involves careful planning and significant investment. However, with the right equipment and a commitment to patient care, you can build a successful and respected dental practice in the UK.

Conclusion

When starting a dental practice, the focus is often on the larger, more expensive pieces of equipment. However, each piece, from the humble dental mirror to the state-of-the-art autoclave machine, plays an essential role in providing top-quality dental care. By ensuring your practice is well-equipped from the start, you'll be on the right path to establishing a successful and professional dental clinic in the UK.

