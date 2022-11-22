Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Nov 2022

Delays on the M56 in Cheshire following an earlier collision

There are delays of around 20 minutes on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

The incident has on the eastbound section – heading away from Deeside – near Helsby.

Traffic (as of 8.10am) is queuing for over five miles back towards the A494.

There had been a lane closure in place while the vehicles involved were moved to the hard shoulder but it has since reopened.

A traffic report for the area states: “Slow traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound after J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). All lanes have been re-opened.”

