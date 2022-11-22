Delays on the M56 in Cheshire following an earlier collision
There are delays of around 20 minutes on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.
The incident has on the eastbound section – heading away from Deeside – near Helsby.
Traffic (as of 8.10am) is queuing for over five miles back towards the A494.
There had been a lane closure in place while the vehicles involved were moved to the hard shoulder but it has since reopened.
Slow traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound after J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). All lanes have been re-opened.
