Posted: Mon 30th Aug 2021

Updated: Mon 30th Aug

A55 one lane blocked in Flintshire due to a collision

Update: “Traffic Wales has said: Lane 2 has now been reopened to traffic, four vehicles were involved in a collision and recovery is now underway.”

“Congestion in the area has now backed up to J30 Pen y Cefn, recovery still underway for three vehicles, one vehicle with light damage has been driven away.”

Earlier report: Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Traffic is queuing on the opposite carriageway due to onlookers.”

Map shows the location of the closure on the eastbound side [Inrix]

Police have confirmed a “collision has occurred on the #A55 just after junction 32A Halkyn/Holywell eastbound.”

“Significant delays expected. Please find alternative routes where possible.”

Traffic Wales has said it is “dealing with an incident heading Eastbound between J32 Holywell and J33 Flint.”

“There is heavy congestion in the area, Traffic Officers are en route.”

Traffic appears to be queuing in both directions from Pentre Halkyn.

A traffic report for the area states:

“Reports of queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Obstruction is to be confirmed when traffic officers arrive at scene..”



