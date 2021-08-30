A55 one lane blocked in Flintshire due to a collision

Update: “Traffic Wales has said: Lane 2 has now been reopened to traffic, four vehicles were involved in a collision and recovery is now underway.”

“Congestion in the area has now backed up to J30 Pen y Cefn, recovery still underway for three vehicles, one vehicle with light damage has been driven away.”

Earlier report: Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Traffic is queuing on the opposite carriageway due to onlookers.”

“collision has occurred on the

just after junction 32A Halkyn/Holywell eastbound.”

“Significant delays expected. Please find alternative routes where possible.”

Looks like all lanes stopped E/B at P. Halkyn due to an RTC – there is around 6.5 miles of stationary traffic behind the closure. https://t.co/trvdJcvuGu pic.twitter.com/iMt0IwsbTw — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) August 30, 2021

Traffic Wales has said it is “dealing with an incident heading Eastbound between J32 Holywell and J33 Flint.”

“There is heavy congestion in the area, Traffic Officers are en route.”

Traffic appears to be queuing in both directions from Pentre Halkyn.

Incident alert #A55 ⚠️ We are dealing with an incident heading Eastbound between J32 Holywell and J33 Flint. There is heavy congestion in the area, Traffic Officers are en route. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/bvMQaWDxAl — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 30, 2021

A traffic report for the area states:

“Reports of queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Obstruction is to be confirmed when traffic officers arrive at scene..”