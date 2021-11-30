Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 30th Nov 2021

Delays on M56 in Cheshire following an earlier collision

There are reports of delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision.

All lanes were blocked after a collision on the eastbound section just after the M53 interchange, they have since reopened.

There is nearly 3 miles of queuing traffic and residual delays are quoted at around 25 minutes.

A traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic due to earlier accident on M56 Eastbound after J15 (M53 Interchange).”

“Traffic released by 07:45 after an accident in lane three (of three).”

“All lanes have been re-opened.”



