Delays on M56 in Cheshire following a multi vehicle collision
Update: All lanes are back open, but traffic is still queuing.
Earlier report: Motorists on the M56 heading eastbound are currently facing delays following a multi-vehicle collision.
The incident has led to one lane being closed from Chester Services/Helsby (Junction 14) to Runcorn (Junction 12).
Authorities are on the scene dealing with the incident, which involved two vehicles.
There are delays of around 20 minutes for those heading eastbound.
There is also around 4 miles of queuing traffic on the westbound side.
A traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash, two cars involved on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn).”
Lane 3 is CLOSED on the #M56 eastbound within J14 #EllesmerePort and J12 #Runcorn due to a multi vehicle collision.
Police are on scene.
There are currently delays of 20 mins. pic.twitter.com/ouzP9Nohtb
— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) August 1, 2023
