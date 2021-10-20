Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 20th Oct 2021

Delays on M56 heading away from Deeside following earlier collision which closed two lanes

Update: Latest traffic report states there is “queueing traffic due to earlier accident on M56 Eastbound between J15 M53 J11 and J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

Lanes two and three (of three) were closed. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is 25 to 30 minutes.”

Earlier report: Traffic is building on M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision which has closed two lanes.

The crash has happened eastbound between J15 and J14 near EllesmerePort.

There is around 4.5 miles of stationary traffic stretching back towards the A494 by pass.

National Highways has said “Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are closed on the M56 eastbound between J15 and J14 near EllesmerePort in Cheshire due to a collision.”

“Emergency Services are in attendance including @NWmwaypolice.”

“There is approx. 3.5 miles of congestion on approach.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for four miles due to accident on M56 Eastbound between J15 M53 J11 and J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Lanes two and three (of three) are closed.”



