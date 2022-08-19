Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 19th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 19th Aug

A55 in Flintshire now clear following earlier multi-vehicle collision

Update: All lanes are back open.

Earlier report: Heavy congestion is building on the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

Four vehicles are reported to be involved on the westbound side between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

There is around four miles of queuing traffic with delays quoted at over 35 minutes.

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, four vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).”

This is a breaking news story. Check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become available

