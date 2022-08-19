A55 in Flintshire now clear following earlier multi-vehicle collision

Listen to this article

Update: All lanes are back open.

Earlier report: Heavy congestion is building on the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

Four vehicles are reported to be involved on the westbound side between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

There is around four miles of queuing traffic with delays quoted at over 35 minutes.

⚠Reports of a collision on the #A55 travelling Westbound from J32 Holywell to J31 Caerwys. Heavy congestion developing in the area. Allow for additional travel time⌚ More updates to follow.#TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/kPcfIndCcI — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 19, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, four vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).”

This is a breaking news story. Check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become available

Read Next