Posted: Mon 18th Apr 2022

Updated: Mon 18th Apr

Long delays on A55 in Flintshire due to earlier collision

Update: All lanes are back open but delays remain.

Earlier report: A two-vehicle collision has caused long delays on the A55 in Flintshire.

One lane was reported to be closed as a result of the incident but has since reopened.

Traffic is queuing for around eight miles on the eastbound side from Halkyn back to junction 30 of the A55.

 

Traffic Wales has said: “Reports of collision in the area. Lane 2 is currently closed. Please proceed with care.”

A traffic report for the area states: “Long delays due to crash, two vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Congestion to just after J31 (Caerwys). Lane two (of two) is closed. Travel time is 40 minutes.”

 



