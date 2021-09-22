Delays building on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision

Update: “Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). ”

Earlier report: According to traffic reports, all lanes are have been closed on the North Wales bound side of the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

There’s around 5 miles of tailbacks from Frodsham back to Preston Brook, delays are currently quoted at 30 minutes.

Remember this? Back in the office has its downsides…#m56 pic.twitter.com/UcNHahyVVI — Tim Heslop (@theslop) September 22, 2021

“All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to accident on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Camera images can’t see the incident, but no traffic is coming through towards J14. Note there is no J13.”