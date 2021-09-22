Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 22nd Sep 2021

Updated: Wed 22nd Sep

Delays building on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision

Update: “Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). ”

Earlier report: According to traffic reports, all lanes are have been closed on the North Wales bound side of the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

There’s around 5 miles of tailbacks from Frodsham back to Preston Brook, delays are currently quoted at 30 minutes.

“All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to accident on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Camera images can’t see the incident, but no traffic is coming through towards J14. Note there is no J13.”



