Delays building on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision

There are reports of a collision on the A55 in Flintshire.

One lane is closed between Halkyn and Northop, drivers have been warned to expect delays.

Reports on social media suggest an HGV has come off the carriageway near the Flint turn off, this is yet to be confirmed.

There is around one mile of stationary traffic backed up along the eastbound carriageway

⚠️Update#A55 between J32B Halkyn and J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) – Lane one closure in place. Expect delays if you're travelling in the area. https://t.co/HEp0YH9Aj4 — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) December 1, 2022

A local traffic report states: “Queueing traffic due to collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) Lane one (of two) is closed.”

