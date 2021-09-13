Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Sep 2021

Updated: Mon 13th Sep

Delays around Deeside Industrial Estate following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are reports of slow and queuing traffic on approachs to Deeside Industrial Estate following a collision.

Traffic is queuing along the A548 Shotwick Road to Tenth Avenue roundabout from the direction of the A494.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Reports of slow traffic due to accident on A548 Shotwick Road at Tenth Avenue. Accident happened just before 08:05.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Nearly 18 months after the pandemic forced its closure – Deeside Leisure Centre Gym and Spa has reopened today

News

Social mobility charity WeMindTheGap launching pilot programme for young men in Flintshire.

News

Calls for Welsh Government to “come clean” on whether vaccine passports will be introduced for venues such as nightclubs

News

Coleg Cambria holding pop-up vaccination clinics this weeks at two Flintshire sites

News

Trail hunting on council land in Cheshire looks set to be halted as longterm future is weighed up

News

A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate back open following earlier closure after vehicle collides with tree

News

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

Drakeford refuses to commit to holding Wales specific inquiry into Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic

News

Lifeboat and Coastguard teams called to assist 3 people in broken down boat near Connah’s Quay

News





Read 402,237 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn