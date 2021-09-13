Delays around Deeside Industrial Estate following a collision
There are reports of slow and queuing traffic on approachs to Deeside Industrial Estate following a collision.
Traffic is queuing along the A548 Shotwick Road to Tenth Avenue roundabout from the direction of the A494.
Latest traffic report for the area states: “Reports of slow traffic due to accident on A548 Shotwick Road at Tenth Avenue. Accident happened just before 08:05.”
