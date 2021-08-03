Deeside Leisure Centre to begin phased reopening from next month

Deeside Leisure Centre is set for a phased reopening in September, 18 months after it was closed and repurposed into a temporary field hospital.

Preparations are underway for the reopening of Gym and Spa following the site’s recent use as a ‘Rainbow Hospital’.

Aura Wales, which manages the facility, says it has “invested significantly in new state of the art functional training equipment, a 15 metre track and the latest bike technology.”

Deeside Gym’s fitness provision is “due to be even more dynamic and cutting edge” with the creation of functional training zones and an extended studio cycling offer, Aura has said.

The contract for the repurposing of Deeside Leisure Centre back to its original purpose began on 19 July and will be completed in a phased approach.

Deeside Leisure Centre was transformed into a field hospital, providing additional beds to help meet demand during the pandemic. It was constructed in under three weeks.

The initial reopening phase, which includes the ground floor reception, foyer, first floor and second floor, together with access to the outdoor 3G pitches, is scheduled for completion at the end of August.

This will allow for the reopening of some facilities in September including the Gym, Spa and 3G pitches.

Other facilities, including the Sports Hall and Skate Park, are scheduled to return later in autumn.

The focus of the second phase is the Ice Rink, with work for its return commencing upon the end of the mass vaccination programme which will run until March 2022.

With the reopening just around the corner, Yen Leung, Deeside Leisure Centre’s Spa and Fitness Officer, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back, and so excited for customers to see our new, fresh look gym.”

“We are grateful that the leisure centre has been able to play its part in keeping the community safe during this very unexpected year.”

“It is now time for us to focus on doing what we do best: keeping the community healthy and active, and helping our members achieve amazing fitness goals.”

“We’ve got some fantastic promotions coming up so keep your eyes peeled! Most importantly, we would like to thank all our wonderful members, and the community as a whole, for their continued support.”

