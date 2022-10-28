Dealer caught with crack cocaine yards from a Shotton primary school jailed for 16 months

A Shotton man has been jailed for 16 months after he was found in possession of more than 120 wraps of Class A drugs and cash.

Aidain Hamzah, 20, of York Avenue, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today, charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Hamzah was initially caught in possession of crack cocaine and heroin in April last year in the Taliesin Nature Reserve, Shotton, near to a primary school, as well as £300 in cash.

Two months later, he was caught again in possession of the same Class A drugs, after trying to escape during a stop search on Shotton Lane.

In total, officers seized 105 wraps of crack cocaine and 22 wraps of heroin.

Police upped patrols the around the Taliesin and Killens Lane area following an uptick in reported drug dealing earlier this year.

Officers have asked residents to report “suspicious activity” as drug dealers, often on bicycles were seen operating around the “back streets and open areas” in Shotton.

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out targeted patrols in the Shotton Lane, Killens Lane and the Taliesin areas where suspicious activity had been spotted.

Following today’s sentencing, former investigating officer, PC Christopher Wynne said:

“The supply of crack cocaine and heroin has a detrimental effect on our communities and a result, we will pursue those who cause such harm and misery to our communities.”

“North Wales Police will not tolerate drug dealing and we will continue to make the area a hostile environment for those who seek to engage in criminal activity.” “However, we can’t tackle this alone and key to all our work is intelligence.” “I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us. We are listening and we’ll act when the time is right.” “Please don’t hesitate to contact us via 101 or the webchat if you have any information. You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111, or complete a report online.”

