Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 28th Oct

Dealer caught with crack cocaine yards from a Shotton primary school jailed for 16 months

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Shotton man has been jailed for 16 months after he was found in possession of more than 120 wraps of Class A drugs and cash.

Aidain Hamzah, 20, of York Avenue, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today, charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Hamzah was initially caught in possession of crack cocaine and heroin in April last year in the Taliesin Nature Reserve, Shotton, near to a primary school, as well as £300 in cash.

Two months later, he was caught again in possession of the same Class A drugs, after trying to escape during a stop search on Shotton Lane.

In total, officers seized 105 wraps of crack cocaine and 22 wraps of heroin.

Police upped patrols the around the Taliesin and Killens Lane area following an uptick in reported drug dealing earlier this year.

Officers have asked residents to report “suspicious activity” as drug dealers, often on bicycles were seen operating around the “back streets and open areas” in Shotton.

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out targeted patrols in the Shotton Lane, Killens Lane and the Taliesin areas where suspicious activity had been spotted.

With the ongoing focus around Shotton station and town centre, dealers peddling class-A drugs have been spotted in areas like the Taliesin Nature Reserve.

Following today’s sentencing, former investigating officer, PC Christopher Wynne said:
“The supply of crack cocaine and heroin has a detrimental effect on our communities and a result, we will pursue those who cause such harm and misery to our communities.”

“North Wales Police will not tolerate drug dealing and we will continue to make the area a hostile environment for those who seek to engage in criminal activity.”

“However, we can’t tackle this alone and key to all our work is intelligence.”

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us. We are listening and we’ll act when the time is right.”

“Please don’t hesitate to contact us via 101 or the webchat if you have any information. You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111, or complete a report online.”

Read Next

  • Asda submits plans for drive thru Starbucks on Queensferry store carpark
  • Air ambulance called to incident at Deeside Industrial Estate
  • North Wales firefighters halloween warning to parents planning to dress their children up
  • North Wales pet retailer powers ahead with net-zero vision following £250,000 investment

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Asda submits plans for drive thru Starbucks on Queensferry store carpark

    News

    Air ambulance called to incident at Deeside Industrial Estate

    News

    North Wales firefighters halloween warning to parents planning to dress their children up

    News

    North Wales pet retailer powers ahead with net-zero vision following £250,000 investment

    News

    Airbus aiming to increase A320 jet production by 50% in 2025

    News

    A missing phone and someone asking for a lift… Police in north Wales release audio of time wasting 999 calls

    News

    M56 in Cheshire to close all weekend as new bridge is installed – long delays expected

    News

    Jade Ward: Petition for automatic removal of parental rights of killers to debated next month

    News

    Flintshire school’s stunning production of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda The Musical’ receives rave reviews

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn