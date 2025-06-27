Crisis over north Wales dental care raised in Westminster for first time

The “crisis” over the lack of access to dental care in north Wales and the need for a school of dentistry in Bangor has been raised in Westminster.

In a landmark intervention Liz Saville Roberts MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd has formally brought forward the issue for the first time in the House of Commons.

Campaigners had been calling for a dental school to be established at Bangor University.

Ms Saville Roberts highlighted the “urgent” situation over the lack of basic dental care in her constituency, and across the UK.

She cited a report commissioned by the Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian, which she said had presented a “compelling case” for establishing the school in Bangor.

‘Filling the Gaps’ described the three distinct tiers of care which had developed.

These included those who have access to NHS care, those who want to access NHS care, but are unable to do so, and, therefore, opt to go private, and then those who are unable to access NHS care and are unable to afford private dental care.

It was also noted that patients in North Wales left without proper access to dental care put emergency hospital departments under “additional pressure”.

Earlier this year, politicians had reported horrific anecdotes from constituents suffering from the consequences engaging in DIY dental treatments, with the worst case scenarios resulting in sepsis.

While the Welsh Government had acknowledged the potential benefits of the Bangor school, and the idea had won cross party support, the financial constraints on the public purse remained a barrier.

It hoped the dental school could have a key role in training and retaining a dental workforce, provide jobs and investment whilst boosting Bangor as a “centre of excellence in health,” alongside the medical school, opened last year.

Ms Saville Roberts had called for a revision of Wales’ financial settlement to help make the plan a reality, stressing the importance of both the UK and Welsh Governments “working together”.

Speaking in the Commons, the MP said: “My constituents are facing a crisis endured by people across the UK: a lack of access to basic dental care.

“Siân Gwenllian, Member of the Senedd for Arfon, has commissioned a report that provides a compelling case for a dental school at Bangor University.

“While the Welsh Government have acknowledged the potential benefits of the proposal, they cite financial constraints.

“Given the promise of two Governments at both ends of the M4 working together, does the Leader of the House agree that time should be found to revise Wales’s financial settlement to make this vital proposal a reality?”

Replying, the Rt Hon Lucy Powell, the Labour (Co-op) MP for Manchester Central, who currently holds the Government post of Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons said: “The right Hon. Lady is right to raise the issue of dental deserts, which we see across the country, not just in Wales.

“She will know that the previous Government did not invest in dentistry, and that has had a knock-on effect in Wales.

“Many colleagues have raised with me the need for more dental schools.

“I suggest that she clubs together with some colleagues to get a debate on that subject”.

By Dale Spridgeon – Local Democracy Reporter

