Crimestoppers launches campaign to tackle illegal off-road biking in Wales

A new campaign has been launched to tackle illegal off-road biking in Wales.

The three-week long initiative, overseen by Crimestoppers, encourages members of the public to come forward anonymously with information about the illegal use of off-road bikes and other mechanically propelled vehicles across Wales.

It comes amid a rise in complaints from residents about off-road bikes being ridden dangerously in residential areas, parks, green spaces, and on pavements – often putting both riders and the public at risk.

This campaign encourages communities across Wales to share what they know with Crimestoppers 100% anonymously, with the aim of making streets and public spaces safer for everyone.

Where possible, members of the public are encouraged to share the following information:

The exact location, date, and time the bikes were seen

Any distinctive features: colour, make, or registration details

Where the bikes are stored

Who is riding them and what they were wearing

The names of those responsible for causing criminal damage or putting the public at risk

Hayley Fry, Wales Regional Manager for Crimestoppers, said: “Seeing off-road bikes being ridden recklessly through our communities is not only disruptive but extremely dangerous, and can lead to serious injuries or worse for both riders and members of the public.

If you own or ride an off-road bike, including e-bikes and e-scooters, you must ensure you are complying with UK law. Please help to keep your community safe.

“Tell our charity anonymously who is involved in illegal off-road biking, putting lives and property at risk.

“We understand that it can take courage to pass on information, but by contacting Crimestoppers, you are helping to make Wales a safer place for everyone.”

To report crime 100% anonymously, visit the charity’s website Crimestoppers-uk.org and fill in a secure anonymous online form, or call their 24/7 UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, 365 days of the year. In an emergency, always call 999.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News